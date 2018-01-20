Shabana Azmi on Friday took to Twitter to seek action against those who those who put a price on Deepika Padukone’s head and threatened to harm Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.The Supreme Court of India stayed the ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat after the governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had declared that they will not allow screening of the movie which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, despite the censor clearance.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is known for her outspoken nature and who has always taken a stand for the film fraternity, on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to demand action called for against the those who put a price on Deepika Padukone’s head and threatened to harm Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Azmi, who took to Twitter to praise the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the countrywide release of the controversial movie on January 25, said the issue will be completely resolved only after serious actions are taken against the criminal elements.

“I welcome the SC decision on #Padmavat.but d unresolved issue is those who put a price on @deepikapadukone head n publicly threatened to burn her alive n harm SLB are roaming free with impunity.Only ven State takes action against d criminal elements will justice be seen 2 be done,” tweeted Shabana Azmi. The Supreme Court of India stayed the ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat after the governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had declared that they will not allow screening of the movie which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, despite the censor clearance.

Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat has been surrounded by various controversies ever since its inception and the controversies are just escalating each day with the growing threats and protests from various right-wing groups who are strictly against the release of the film as they feel that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted facts which would hurt many sentiments of Hindu community. The periodic drama will finally hit the theatres on January 25.