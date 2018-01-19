The president of Sarv Kshatriya Samaj Rakesh Singh said that there were six states in the country which have imposed a ban on the release of 'Padmaavat' movie. As the content was objectionable, we have written to chief minister Raman Singh and home minister Ramsewak Paikra demanding to ban the release of the movie in Chhattisgarh, Singh said.

Controversies surrounding filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat, are escalating with each passing day. Although the Supreme Court of India on Thursday lifted the ban on Padmaavat in six states, trouble continues as the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh has come forward against the release of the movie on January 25 in theatres of state threatening of aggressive protest and burning down cinema halls. The community members have submitted a memorandum to home minister for a complete ban on the release of the movie.

The president of Sarv Kshatriya Samaj Rakesh Singh said that there were six states in the country which have imposed a ban on the release of ‘Padmaavat’ movie. As the content was objectionable, we have written to chief minister Raman Singh and home minister Ramsewak Paikra demanding to ban the release of the movie in Chhattisgarh, Singh said. He further added that if the government fails to impose the ban, the state would witness law and order situations as we would come out of streets to aggressively protest. However, police officers said that they were ready to deal with situations and cinema halls may be provided security, if they decide to release the movie.

“Ye antim chetaawni hai iss baar khamiyaza bhugatna padega. Maharani Padmavati hamari aan baan shaan ki pratik hai aur agar Chhattisgarh mein film lagi to iska khamiaza bhugatna padega. Jahan Padmaavat chalega wo cinema ghar jalega. (This is the last warning, else they will have to bear the brunt. Maharani Padmaavat is our symbol of pride and if the movie screens in Chhattisgarh, the cinema halls will be burnt down,” the members said.

The sets of the film, Padmavati were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi is set to hit the big screen on January 25.