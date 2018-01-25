Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone answered "yes" when she was asked if she was paid more than her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The Bollywood diva was seen fiddling with her earring when she was asked to reveal how much she was paid to essay the role of Rani Padmavati on screen. She had participated on the TV show 'BFF with Vogue' with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Actress Deepika Padukone said “yes” when asked if she was paid more than co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for the controversial film ‘Padmaavat’. The actress spoke about it when she became part of TV show ‘BFFs with Vogue’, read a statement from channel Colors Infinity. She became a part of the show with her sister Anisha. On the show’s ‘Say It or Strip It’ segment, host and actress Neha Dhupia asked: “How much were you paid for ‘Padmaavat’?” Deepika diplomatically avoided answering the question and chose to strip her earrings instead.

The following question to Deepika was, “Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?” To that, Deepika said: “Yes”. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama “Padmaavat” released in India on Thursday amidst much hullabaloo. The film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem “Padmavat” and glorifies the Rajput ethos of honour, bravery and sacrifice. The actress has been receiving a barrage of compliments on social media for her effective portrayal as Rani Padmavati in the movie. Acknowledging one such compliment which mentioned how the Jauhar scene is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, Deepika tweeted; “The Jauhar scene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor!”

The Supreme Court has paved the way for an all-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25. CBFC has also given its approval for the film with a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications, including a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.