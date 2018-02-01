Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat has achieved a new feat by minting more than Rs 150 crore at the box office despite not releasing in some states. Apart from crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India, the film has recorded a collected a total collection of approx $12 [₹ 76.24 cr] million. The film star cast- Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have also been receiving appreciation from all ends for their spectacular performances in the magnum opus.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ has registered collections to the tune of Rs 150 crore plus in its opening week in India despite not releasing in some states. The period drama had marched past the Rs 100 crore figure in its opening weekend since releasing on January 25, with paid previews that gave its earning a Rs 5 crore jumpstart a day before. According to Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which produced the movie with Bhansali Productions, ‘Padmaavat’ had a cumulative collection of Rs 155.5 crore till January 31.

“‘Padmaavat’ is unstoppable. Crosses Rs 150 crore mark,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film has also set the cash counters ringing overseas by minting an outstanding business of approx $12 [₹ 76.24 cr] million. The film, based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem ‘Padmavat’, was caught in a row after protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena which contended that it distorts historical facts and dents the pride of the Rajput community. As a result of the ensuing violence, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well as in some theatres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

#Padmaavat is UNSTOPPABLE… Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 155.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2018

Elsewhere, it cashed in on the extended Republic Day weekend. It has received mixed reviews, with some appreciating the movie for its visual brilliance and impeccable performances, while some slamming it for glorifying the practice of Jauhar (self-immolation) and for showcasing Alauddin Khilji as demon-like. The film’s cast – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor – are receiving appreciation from all quarters for their spectacular performances. ‘Padmaavat’ is even doing well in the US as well as in Pakistan. However, in Malaysia, the film has reportedly been barred from release over “sensitivities of Islam”