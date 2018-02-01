Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's fan frenzy has reached another level after his spectacular portrayal of mad king Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Recently, a Facebook user gave a fresh new twist to his latest song Khalibali and infused Ranveer's high energy dance moves with 2012 viral song Gangnam Style. As expected, the result turned out be so hilarious that even Ranveer could not hold back his laughter.

The outcome is downright hilarious and is sure to make you laugh out loud. K Pop’s song Gangnam Style became an instant hit worldwide just days after the song’s release with everyone trying to match its hook step to perfection. Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, best known for his comedic timing on-screen, shared the viral video with Ranveer on Twitter. He tweeted, “ @RanveerOfficial check this out RT @JaavedJaaferi: Reminds me of the #MasalaMix #ChannelV which my friends #SunilSahajwani and #ShahidSyed used to do brilliantly. Well done.” Ranveer Singh just couldn’t hold back his laughter and replied, “Hahhahahaaa LMAO! Too funny Sir”.

Hahhahahaaa LMAO! 😂 Too funny Sir 👌🏾 https://t.co/dXKHPh7vlu — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 1, 2018

After the massive success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directoral Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor along with him, Ranveer said in a statement: “I have a very large vision for myself, my body of work, my career. I hope to build a vast legacy with a filmography, which I can be proud of when I am done. I want to look back and feel like I made a significant contribution to the art and yes, keep pushing the envelope and keep exploring to things that have not been done before.” Padmaavat is also Ranveer’s third film to enter into the Rs 100 crore club after Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani.

