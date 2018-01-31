Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been showered with appreciation from all ends for his spectacular portrayal of Delhi sultan Alauddin Khilji in magnum opus Padmaavat. In a recent question and answer session with his fans, Ranveer was asked if he would ever helm a film in Padmaavat to which he replied that it takes a lot of courage to helm a film of such a magnitude. He added that his fans would have to wait for a few years before he can become as brave and courageous as his maestro and film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Padmaavat’, says it takes immense courage to direct a film of such a magnitude. Ranveer on Tuesday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one user asked him if he would ever write or direct a historical like ‘Padmaavat’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”It takes a lot of courage to helm a film and even more to helm one of such magnitude. I reckon it will be quite a few years before I become as brave and courageous as my maestro,” he responded.

‘Padmaavat’ also features actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. Asked about his experience of working with Jim, Ranveer said: “Special talent, great vibe, great sense of humour and intelligent. Exciting to collaborate with. Chilled out. Basically the perfect co-actor. Jim Sarbh blessed to have worked with him.” How challenging was it to come up with such a strong performance, asked a fan. “I always relish a challenge,” replied Ranveer, who has been lauded for his powerful performance as Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the magnum opus.

On his own performance, Ranveer said: “I’m happy with it. I learned a lot during the shooting process. And growing and developing in my craft is important to me. So, yes. Im happy that I had this experience.” Ranveer said that his performance as Khilji helped him evolve as an artist. The actor is now gearing up for his next “Gully Boy”, directed by Zoya Akhtar. “It’s a journey of a youth who hails from a disenfranchised lot of society. It’s a story very dear to my heart. Hope I can do my bit for the amazing new musical talent that we have in the country,” he said.