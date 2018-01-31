A family in San Francisco Bay Area booked an entire theatre and watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama titled Padmaavat which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The women who were dressed like Padmavati danced on the popular song ‘Ghoomar’ from the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent film Padmaavat featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles might have faced a lot of heat and controversy in India, but the epic periodic drama is surely being loved by the overseas audience. According to latest media reports, a family in San Francisco Bay Area booked an entire theatre and watched the film dressed in Padmavati-like dresses. Also, the women who were dressed like Padmavati danced to the popular song ‘Ghoomar’ from the film.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theatre (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code – ‘Every one should dress like Padmavati.’ And before the show there was this dancing.”The dance-track Ghoomar was also played during a basketball match between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat teams at the NBA (National Basketball Association) in the USA. Cheerleaders were seen dancing to the song during the match on January 28.

The film has gripping music, authentic sets, battlefield, bloodbath and the film features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Injecting the film’s essence with his own art and style, film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has himself composed the score in this movie. The film was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups and Karni Sena were opposing the release of the movie and were blaming the makers of distorting history and facts which would hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.