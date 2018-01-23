Deepika Padukone looks beautiful and carries herself with utmost dignified grace befitting a queen. And Aditi Rao Hydari is simply ethereal and though she has smaller role, makes an impact. Ranveer Singh as Allauddin Khilji does a brilliant job of playing the evil, egomaniacal Sultan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is a period drama that has breath-taking visuals and soulful music that stirs your emotions. Given the controversy around the film, the director begins the film with three disclaimers telling us clearly that the movie is based on fiction.

This Rs 200-core film is perhaps one of the most laudable efforts by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Given the controversy around the film, the director begins the film with three disclaimers telling us clearly that the movie is based on fiction. And then we are introduced to the beautiful and regal Padmavati of Singhal (Deepika Padukone). She meets the King of Mewar, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) from Chittor while she’s out hunting and that’s when an unexpected romance blossoms between the two. She returns to Chittor as his bride and takers her erstwhile place as the Queen.

While on one side, the King and Queen of Mewar are enjoying the early days of their married life, on the other, Turkish-Afghan warrior Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) is creating havoc in Delhi Sultanate and is intent on marrying Mehrunissa (Aditi Rao Hydari). Khilji is not just obsessed with power but also psychopathic and evil to the extent that he can’t distinguish between reality and fantasy. Khilji aims to conquer all and own all, including Padmavati. What does he do to attain power and become the Sultan? How does his obsession start with Padmvati? Why does he wage war on Chittor? Who wins?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is a period drama that has breath-taking visuals and soulful music that stirs your emotions. There is plenty of romance, action, sentiment and drama to hold the audience attention for most part of two hours and forty-four minutes. However, while the story is beautifully presented, it is a bit of a letdown as it’s not gripping enough and lacked depth. The contrast between the Afghans and the Rajputs is very striking – while those from the Sultanate barbaric and murderous, the Rajputs hold their valour, pride and honour in high esteem and live by stringent values. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also brings in women’s empowerment and through Padmavati’s character shows how the Rajput women were smart, strong and sacrificed their lives (literally and figuratively) for their men.

At no point do the Rajput men and women do or say anything that will embarrass or bring shame to them or their community. Ranveer Singh as Allauddin Khilji does a brilliant job of playing the evil, egomaniacal Sultan. In fact, his performance is the highlight of the movie. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful and carries herself with utmost dignified grace befitting a queen. And Aditi Rao Hydari is simply ethereal and though she has smaller role, makes an impact. Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh is a splendid foe to Khilji but Ranveer simply overshadows him. The cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee and technical aspects of the film need to be applauded but for the film being in 3D, there’s hardly any so-called 3D aspects. The CGI is adequate enough. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ is a visual masterpiece that is brought alive by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.