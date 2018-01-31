Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who recently wrote an open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali where she has slammed the director for the glorification of Sati and Jauhar in his film, has been facing a lot of heat on social media. After many celebrities, director-producer Vivek Agnihotri has slammed Swara for her open letter.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently wrote an open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali where she has slammed the director for the glorification of Sati and Jauhar in his film, Padmaavat. The letter was published in The Wire on Saturday. While some were in support of Swara’s letter, others were opposing it and even trolling her on social media. Many celebrities and artists including singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and co-writers of Padmaavat Siddharth-Garima slammed the actress for her criticism on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film and now it’s director-producer Vivek Agnihotri who slammed Swara for her opinion.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “We have interviewed many ‘ex-naxal’ women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren’t allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like. What women need to understand that it’s because of the fake feminists like @ReallySwara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can’t piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times – the gender empathy.” Swara, who was shocked after reading what the filmmaker had said, quickly responded and asked him a very logical question.

Swara wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry did u just suggest that I go get myself raped? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek.? I’d say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility.” Vivek Agnihotri hit back saying, “Why is it that whenever we talk about empathy and understanding, fake feminists like @ReallySwara can only think of rape? You can say whatever you want, they end up translating it only with their sexually perverted dictionary.”