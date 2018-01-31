Amid the controversies, Padmaavat has managed to mesmerise the audience worldwide by recording an outstanding business of approx. US $ 12 million [₹ 76.24 crore ] worldwide. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has set the cash counters ringing ever since its release and has raked in a total business of ₹ 143 cr. in India.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has set the cash counters ringing by minting an outstanding business of approx $12 [₹ 76.24 cr] million overseas. Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter handle and tweeted: “#Padmaavat shows no signs of slowing down… Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays… Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr. Total: ₹ 143 cr. India biz. Overseas opening weekend: approx $ 12 million [₹ 76.24 cr]. OUTSTANDING!”

Giving insights into major locations where the film has been doing a spectacular business, Taran revealed that while most of the films do not do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in the opening weekend in North America recording a weekend total of $ 4,980,887 [₹ 31.71 cr]. In Singapore, the film has recorded a total of S$ 318,840.50 [₹ 1.55 cr] from movie screenings in 20 screens while in Australia, the film has recorded A$ 2 million, a feat that has only been achieved by three Indian films till date – Dangal, Baahubali and PK.

Padmaavat craze in the overseas speaks volumes about itself from the box office collection itself but in an interesting turn of events, a family in San Francisco booked an entire theatre and watched the film dressed like Rani Padmavati. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on her Twitter handle and tweeted, “San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code – “Every one should dress like Padmavati.” And before the show there was this dancing”

