After 5 major cuts and U/A certificate, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is all set to release on 25th January 2018 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. The producers are taking every precautionary step in order to avoid protests 10 days before the release. A full front page disclaimer ad was published in all leading newspaper, stating the intention of the movie and other relevant information.

Sanjay Lella Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmaavat, previously known as Padmavati, has seen its fair share of controversy since the first trailer released in 2017. There was an outrage against the portrayal of Rajput heritage and political activist group, Karni Sena, took to the streets to protest against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. Death threats were sent out to the lead actress Deepika Padukone and Rajput women proposed committing Jauhar (self-immolation) if necessary cuts were not made. After many legal battles, protests, screening, and cuts, Padmaavat has been given the green light by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is set to release on January 25, 2018 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan.

The makers of the movie were made to change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat, five modifications were made post-screening and the CBFC gave it the U/A certificate but even that was not enough. The Padmaavat team is doing everything they can to avoid any further scandal 10 days prior to the release of the big ticket Bollywood saga. A disclaimer advertisement was printed in leading newspapers giving all information necessary to put the movie in good light.

The ad states pointers on the number of modifications, story and CBFC certificate. It also clarifies that there was never an ‘alleged love angle or dream sequence’ between Khilji and Rani Padmavati in the movie and that the film portrays Rani Padmavati and the Rajput legacy with the respect and valor they deserve.

#padmaavat newspaper ad puts out a whole series of disclaimers before its release @newsx pic.twitter.com/v2NAAgjdWX — Latha Srinivasan (@latasrinivasan) January 15, 2018

The final release date was announced yesterday by all major platforms including Film critic Taran Adarsh.

Latest on #Padmaavat…

* Cleared for release by CBFC with U/A certificate, post the incorporation of only 5 modifications.

* 25 Jan 2018 release confirmed.

* Will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

* Will have a global IMAX 3D release.

Poster of #Padmaavat with new release date pic.twitter.com/LFaNt7VH0d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

The first trailer post edits was aired on television during the telecast of Bigg Boss Grand Finale, where host Salman Khan promoted the movie before it went up on social media. The audiences are eager to see the movies hit the theaters but new on upcoming protests are also coming in, so only time will tell what fate has planned for the periodic film.