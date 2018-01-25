Rishi Kapoor is back in the controversial radar for his infamous tweet on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directoral Padmaavat. The veteran actor shared a meme of Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji in the film cupping the face of filmmaker Karan Johar and captioned that, "Ranveer Singh has announced that if Karni Sena tries to stop the release of Padmaavat, he will do Johar." The tweet was soon deleted from his Twitter account.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is back in the controversial radar due to his quick wit and infamous Twitter jokes. Hinting at the Padmaavat Row, Chintu Kapoor shared a meme of Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar from AIB roast where Ranveer can be seen cupping the filmmaker’s face and captioned, “Ranveer Singh has announced that if Karni Sena tries to stop the release of Padmaavat, he will do Johar.” After facing flak of negative reactions, the actor soon deleted the post from his social media handle.

Even though the Supreme Court has given the green signal for Padmaavat’s release across states in the nation, the problems for the Padmaavat makers are still not coming to an end as various protesting groups continue to stage protest and issue warnings against film’s release. While it is Deepika Padukone essaying the role of Rani Padmaavati who commits Jauhar in the film, however in real life hundreds of women have issued a warning to the authorities and state administration in Rajasthan that if the film is released in the state then they should get prepared for jauhar (Committing suicide by jumping into fire) .

Deepika Padukone has also said that shooting for the Jauhar scene has been her most special and challenging moment as an actor. The actress has been receiving a barrage of compliments on social media for her effective portrayal as Rani Padmavati in the movie, following its special screenings. Acknowledging one such compliment that mentioned how the Jauhar scene is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, Deepika tweeted; “The Jauhar scene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor!”

The Supreme Court has also paved the way for an all-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25. CBFC has given its approval for the film with a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications, including a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.

Here is a screen grab of the tweet from Rishi Kapoor’s profile: