The Allahabad High Court has issued a contempt notice to the director of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi regarding the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25. Padmaavat which is inspired by Mohammad Jayasi’s lyric Padmaavat, the film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh has seen its fair share of controversies. The Lucknow bench of the court conceded three weeks’ an ideal opportunity to Joshi for documenting his reaction to the contempt notices. The next hearing on the issue had been scheduled for February 12, 2018.

A bench of Justice Mahendra Dayal passed the request on the appeal documented by Kamta Prasad Singhal, who had presented that he had earlier recorded a Public Interest Litigation looking for a prohibition on the arrival of the period film since it promoted Sati, which is an offence. After hearing the PIL, the court had on November 9, 2017, rejected the appeal but at the same time, it had allowed the applicant to move his grievance through the CBFC head Prasoon Joshi.

Likewise, he moved the petition to Prasoon Joshi on November 13, 2017, but Joshi is yet to settle on it and the three weeks time given to him by the high court had ended post which the high court issued a contempt notice to Joshi.

While the story of Rani Padmini does include Jauhar – a custom where women jump into a flame to spare their respect, the act of Sati which is the act of burning the women on her dead husband’s pyre isn’t going to be a part of the story.