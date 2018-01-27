Best selling author Chetan Bhagat has urged the media to stop giving attention to Rajput Karni Sena who have been protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Bhagat also supported Prasoon Joshi's decision of opting out from Jaipur Literature Festival and said a new controversy should not be created over it.

Renowned author Chetan Bhagat on Saturday urged people to put an end to the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat while speaking on the sidelines of Jaipur Literature Festival. He also asked media to stop giving importance to Hindu fringe group Karni Sena who have been protesting against the movie. The best selling Indian author said that protesting for the heck of it was not a good sign and honour of Rajputs could not be shattered by a film.

“Rajputs have a heritage and honour running into centuries and a film cannot harm it anyway. A protest just for the sake of it was no good,” Bhagat said. He added that audiences have warmed up to the movie and there has been no controversy since its release. The Five Point Someone author also backed Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi’s decision to opt out of JLF to prevent other writers from facing discomfort. He added that Joshi’s decision must be respected and not converted into another controversy.

“Will not be attending JLF this year & must say will miss sharing great moments with literature and poetry lovers. I am doing this so that the dignity of the event does not get compromised or discomfort caused either to the organisers, fellow writers or the attendees,” Mr Joshi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the movie has already collected Rs 31 crore at the box office and is expected to continue its successful run on the weekend as well with no major releases lined up.