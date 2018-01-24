Chittorgarh unit chief of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena—Govind Singh Khangarot, and Vice President Kamlendu Singh Solanki have been arrested by Jaipur police on Wednesday after thier spokesperson announced that over 1,900 women of the community are ready to commit 'jauhar' or mass immolation as part of protests over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Police also arrested Devendra Singh, who is one of the main members of the organisation.”Police are trying their best to curb our protest,” said Rajpratap Singh, state media in charge Karni Sena, speaking to a news agency.”We are not being allowed to take out a rally or stage protest. There is ‘nakabandi’ all around and strict police arrangements have been made in this town,” he said.”We have called a meeting and will unveil our next phase of action by evening after a call taken by our Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi,” he added.

The sets of the film, Padmavati, now renamed to Padmaavat, were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi will be released on Thursday.

While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Bhansali. Directed by prominent Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ is slated to hit the silver screens on January 25.