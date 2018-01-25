While ‘Padmaavat’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The sets of the film, Padmavati were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently in news for her latest film Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat, due to various controversies surrounding the film, posted an adorable picture with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is also the director of her latest film Padmaavat. Deepika, who has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, posted a very cute picture on Instagram where she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all smiles. She also posted a heartfelt message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her fans. “My Main Man, Now and Forever! from both of us to all of you…We LOVE you!see you at the movies!#Padmaavat,” Deepika wrote.

Ranveer Singh, who features as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, also posted a heartwarming message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he’s blessed to be a part of Padmaavat. “Sanjay sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist than I am, Sir. I love you,” wrote Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Amid various violent protests and unstoppable controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat has finally hit the theatres today—January 25.

Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini's role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi .