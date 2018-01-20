After Kani Sena and the members of the Rajput royal family had protested against the song Ghoomar, saying that no Rajput queen would show skin in public. The producers of the movie had sent out a disclaimer ad mentioning 5 modifications made as per CBFC, one of which were covering Deepika Padukone’s midriff in the song using CGI. This was confirmed after a new version of the song was released.

In the last few weeks, our timelines have been full of articles and news about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The period film which has been in tough waters since the trailer release in 2017. The latest news to come out was that Padmaavat which was slated to release alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on January 25, 2018, but now the movie will have a solo release as PadMan shifts to February 9, 2018. After that, Padmaavat makers have released a new version of their film’s song Ghoomar. In the latest version of the song, Deepika Padukone’s midriff has been covered through special effects.

Th producers had put out a disclaimer ad in leading newspapers a few days ago mentioning that 5 modifications were made in the movie as per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). One of the modifications made were covering up Deepika Padukone’s midriff in the song using CGI. During protests, Karni Sena and the members of the Rajput family had raised questions on a Rajput queen baring skin in public. “The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the film’s producers—the director was not present during the censor screening—to remove the shots where her stomach was visible. However, such editing would have disturbed the smooth choreographic flow of the elegant dance number. The director preferred to conceal Deepika’s belly through computer graphics,” a source present at the film’s screening had earlier told a leading daily.

And in the new version of “Ghoomar”, the song indeed shows Deepika completely covered in the traditional attire.

“See, we are one family and I can understand he (Bhansali) has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want Padmaavat to release solo and would like to wish him luck. PadMan will now release on February 9,” Akshay Kumar said during the press meet.