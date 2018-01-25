Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat, has been controversy's favorite child ever since the film was announced. Karni Sena has been holding violent protests against the release of the film across the nation and have damaged public property and attacked school buses. Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, outraged by this act took to Twitter calling these protesters terrorists.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, which has finally hit the theatres on Friday after three months of unstoppable controversies and protests, has now become a national issue. The release of the periodic drama has become a nationwide security concern for the administration as Karni Sena protesters and many other fringe groups have come out on roads and have vandalized theatres, cinema halls and have even targeted buses and other public property. The violent protests against the film have been escalating every moment as the film gets closer to its release.

Even after the Supreme Court’s order, Karni Sena and other right-wing groups have refused to back down as they continue to burn effigies, attack school bus with kids on-board and block roads and highways. Soon after a school bus in Gurugram on Wednesday was targeted by protesters where the mob protesting against the film Padmaavat threw rocks at their school bus that carried a number of children of the GD Goenka World School, from nursery to Class 12 with the teachers, actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the attack and called the protesters ‘terrorists.’

Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 25, 2018

“Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such,” wrote Farhan. The goons across the nation have been disturbing the law and order situations. Many private schools in Rajkot have been shut to ensure the safety of the children. Also, the government has provided heave security to theatres across the nation amid the violent protests. Home Minister of Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria have given a statement saying, “it’s our responsibility to maintain law and order.”

According to latest media reports, women who threatened to commit ‘jauhar’ in Chittor Fort have been detained by police. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.