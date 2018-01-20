The troubles for the movie Padmaavat doesn't seem to end yet as no multiplex wants to bear the loss. The apex court has also restrained the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat from issuing any order that bans the release of the movie. Padmaavat is all to be released on January 25 across the country, as per the orders of the apex court.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has come to witness some other problems as the film may not get screened anywhere in the state of Gujarat. Being afraid of the loss that the movie can cause during its screening has made the theatre owners to take the decision. The troubles for the movie Padmaavat doesn’t seem to end yet even after Supreme Court has cleared the ban from the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Besides Supreme Court’s security assurance, the multiplex owners are not ready to take any risk.

“We have decided not to screen the movie in the whole of Gujarat. Everyone is scared, No multiplex wants to bear the loss. Why will we bear the loss?” said Rakesh Patel, Director of Gujarat Multiplex Association. The Rajput Karni Sena has threatened all the cineplexes across the globe to face major loss if they will telecast the movie. Thus, the multiplexes have come to the decision that they won’t screen the movie. Padmaavat is all set to be released on January 25, and after witnessing so many protests, nobody knows what else is waiting for the makers of the movie.

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer movie Padmaavat is proposed to be released on January 25. Yesterday, the Rajput Karni Sena targeted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, saying won’t let Prasoon Joshi enter Rajasthan. On the other hand, Rajput Karni Sena has also said that it would not allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot in Rajasthan in future.