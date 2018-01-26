Amid the Padmaavat row, Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has questioned that why are the protestors against a film that pays homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community. He added that he saw the film and feels that the film is among the most accomplished achievements of the Indian cinema. His wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi felt that the film should be India's nominee for the Oscars.

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday night saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial ‘Padmaavat’ along with wife Shabana Azmi and came away completely bowled over by the experience. He even questioned that why protesters are against this film that pays “homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community.” “I saw the film and I feel it is among the most accomplished achievements I’ve seen in Indian cinema in recent times. I fail to understand what the protesters are protesting against,” asked Akhtar.

“The film is a passionate unadulterated homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community. Not a word, not a frame in the film is an insult to the community. In fact it is insulting to the film to suggest that it in any way insults the very community it honours,” he added. Shabana too was excited after watching the film and said it should be India’s nominee for the Oscars. “It is a film that should be sent as India’s entry to the Oscars. My heart was filled with pride while watching ‘Padmaavat’. It is a film for every Indian. I was completely drawn in by the storytelling. It is spectacular and spell-binding,” he said.

Reacting to the lack of support from within the film industry Shabana said: “The film industry is being accused for its lack of support for the director and his team, which is not fair. We were prevented from doing so as the producers thought it was more prudent not to be confrontational! I believe that if FIRs had been lodged in the first place when SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) was assaulted in Rajasthan, things would not have reached this state.”