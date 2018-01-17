Shri Rajput Karni Sena members on Wednesday blocked the highway connecting Udaipur, Kota and Bhilwara with Chittorgarh to protest against the proposed screening of the controversial movie Padmaavat from January 25. According to information received at the state capital, the highway stretch near Rithala Square in Chittorgarh is extremely crowded and protests are underway. Around 200 police personnel have been deputed in and around Chittorgarh to avert any untoward incident.

On Saturday, Shri Rajput Karni Sena spokesperson Virendra Singh had announced that they would be blocking the National Highways and rail tracks across Chittorgarh on January 17.

The administration has directed officials to divert the traffic at Rithala Square through alternate routes. Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, the Karni Sena spokesperson said: “We will continue our protest… We are around 2,000 in number now and we are sure that this number will go up by this evening.” Incidents of tyres being burnt on the highway have also been reported from Chittorgarh.The screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat has been banned in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Haryana also joined the list on Tuesday.

The producers of Padmaavat have petitioned to the supreme court today to lift the ban from the above-mentioned states but the controversies around the movie are nowhere close to dying. Karni Sena had initially started it protests over an alleged dream sequence between Rai Padmavati and Khilji and then Rajput women protested against the song Ghoomar and how no Rajput queen would perform in public or show her midriff. The protests and controversies are likely to continue till the movie hits the theatres in a week.