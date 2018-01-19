The Rajput Karni Sena has found its new target and it is none other than Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi. The outfit has said that it won't allow the chief to enter Rajasthan ever. They have also threatened Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that they would not allow him to shoot any oh his film in Rajasthan in future. Padmaavat is all to be released on January 25 across the country, as per the orders of the apex court.

Continuing their protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the Rajput Karni Sena has now targeted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, saying won’t let Prasoon Joshi enter Rajasthan. “Prasoon Joshi(CBFC chief) will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan,” said Sukhdev Singh member Rajput Karni Sena on Friday. The members of Karni Sena were also detained in Mumbai for protesting outside the CBFC office against the clearance given to the movie Padmaavat.

Padmaavat is all set to be released on January 25, as Supreme Court has given clearance to the movie. The apex court has also restrained the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat from issuing any order that bans the release of the movie. Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has confirmed that the state will stand by Supreme Court’s decision. On the other hand, Rajput Karni Sena has also said that it would not allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot in Rajasthan in future.

According to reports, Prasoon Joshi will attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, which begins on January 25. Yesterday, around 40 members of the outfit in Muzzafarnagar attacked a theatre and torn down the posters of the movie Padmaavat. The members of the outfit have also warned to set ablaze if the film gets released. To resolve the issue, CBFC suggested the filmmakers make changes in the title of the movie and was later done by them too. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat have done changes in the song ‘Ghoomar’ as suggested by CBFC.