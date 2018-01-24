Impasse continues over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Controversial film, Padmavati, Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi emphatically denied watching the film at a special screening, he said, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in the morning to avoid violence as things are going out of hand and the public does not want to see their mother Padmavati on the screen dancing in public.

As many states witnessed perennial turbulence over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Controversial film, Padmavati, Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi emphatically denied watching the film at a special screening. He asserted that there were many several rumours that the film was watched by some of the Sena members, although he said the information is bogus and media should not do fake stories. Karni Sena Chief said he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in the morning to avoid violence as things are going out of hand and the public does not want to see their mother Padmavati on the screen dancing in public.

As protests erupted in many states over the screening of the film, Supreme Court recently struck down the ban which was imposed by Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh government. However, despite SC’s order Karni Sena outfits persisted with vandalism. The film which has gained much limehight in retrospect over its plotline, though has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had asked its makers to change the title and suggested other modifications, which included changing the name from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

The fallout of the controversial film has been massive and has infuriated the local leaders, especially Sena activists. Concerned about the law and order situation in Haryana just a day ahead of the film Padmaavat’s release, the state administration in Gurugram are keeping a close watch on protesters and people gatherings in large number, however in other parts of the country like Ahmedabad, Gujarat protesters burnt vehicles and pelted stones even as cinema halls announced they would not screen it despite Supreme Court orders. Rajasthan’s government which recently wrote a revised petition to the apex court in order to ban ‘Padmaavat’, the apex court has dismissed its petition. amid the deadlock, Rajasthan government has ensured that law and order will be maintained in the state