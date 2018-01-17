Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film Padmaavat's producers have decided to move to the Supreme Court against the ban imposed by 4 states, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The film is all set to release alongside Akshay Kumar's PadMan on January 25, 2018, after getting a U/A certificate. The Karni Sena is still protesting against the movie even after the producers sent out a full-page disclaimer ad in leading newspapers.

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat nears release on January 25, 2018, the controversies are nowhere near to dying out. The producers had recently sent out a full-page disclaimer advertisement in all leading newspapers mentioning all the modifications and storyline along with U/A certificate that CBFC had given the period film post-screening. Even after all precautionary attempts, the movie had been banned from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan and recently Haryana joined the list as well after Haryana minister Anil Vij tweeted out the news.

With just a week left before the release, Padmaavat’s producers have decided to move to the Supreme Court against the ban imposed by the 4 states. The hearing is likely to take place on Friday, January 19, 2018. Padmaavat which stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was heavily opposed by the Karni Sena over an alleged dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Khilji. Bhansali and the producers had clarified that no such scene existed in the movie and the storyline treats Rani Padmavati and the Rajput history with respect and valour.

Rajput women had even protested against the Ghoomar song, saying that no Rajput queen would dance in public or show her midriff, causing an uproar over the misogynistic view of the protest, but nothing seems to end the row around the period film.

Producers of #Padmavat move Supreme Court against the film being banned in certain states pic.twitter.com/N6Hy7oPpzM — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Even after the extensive clash between the Padmaavat team and Karni Sena, the film has the green light to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018, alongside Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. Audiences are looking forward to both the movies which just shows that there is no such thing as bad publicity for any film in the Bollywood industry, which is why Padmaavat is one of the most awaited films since last year.