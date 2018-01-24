Protest row against Padmaavat turns violent, as protester pelted and torched the bus at sohna road at Gurugram. After the violent protest in the region, Club and bar will remain closed from 7 pm today till the situation gets settled. This incident took place when section 144 is already imposed in the area. These protesters were carrying firearms and others articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards.

In the row of protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie Padmaavat, protesters pelted stones on a bus and torched it at Sohna road of Gurugram. After the violent protest in the region, Club and bar will remain closed from 7 pm today till the situation gets settled. “We will provide security to the mall at the time of screening of the film,” Chakrapani Tripathi, Circle Officer, Civil Lines said. Gurugram’s District Magistrate announced that Section 144 would be in place within a 200-meter radius around film halls till January 28.

Earlier on Monday, In a separate incident, Haryana Police has registered a case and started an investigation into an attack on a portion of the Kessel Mall in Haryana’s Kurukshetra town, around 100 km from here. The attack is being linked to the screening of the controversial film Padmaavat. Police officials said that CCTV footage of the mall was being examined in which some unidentified miscreants were seen vandalizing a portion of the mall on Sunday evening. The miscreants, who were said to be opposed to the screening of the film, came with their faces covered.

No one was injured in the incident though there was some damage to the property. “A case has been registered against unknown persons for rioting. Some windowpanes of the mall were broken,” Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg told the media on Monday. The police is not ruling out the possibility of the attack being linked to “Padmaavat”.