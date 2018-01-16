After states like Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat has now been banned in Haryana, according to latest media reports. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmavati has been opposed by several top politicians who say that the film cannot be allowed to ‘distort history’ and hurt the sentiments of various Hindu groups. The film will be released on January 25.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmaavat, has been banned in Haryana after banning in other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. With this, the period drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has now been banned in three states. Controversies surrounding Padmaavat are refusing to settle down as recently, after the makers announced the final release date of the film, as Kshatriya Women from Chittorgarh threatened ‘Jauhar’ If ‘Padmaavat’ Release Not Stopped. Women have threatened to commit suicide if the film is released in Rajasthan.

Recently, the Gujarat government today issued a notification banning the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama “Padmaavat” across the state, saying the step was necessary to maintain law and order. However, after many controversies and the CBFC passing Padmaavat after 5 modifications, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film will finally be released worldwide on January 25, this year. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. Padmavati, now renamed to Padmaavat has been into trouble ever since its inception as many Rajput groups like Karni Sena and other right-wing groups were opposing the release of the films saying that the makers have distorted facts and the film might hurt the sentiments of the community.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmavati has been opposed by several top politicians who say that the film cannot be allowed to ‘distort history’ and hurt the sentiments of various Hindu groups. Padamaavat features Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi.