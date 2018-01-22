The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period project Padmaavat prompted a response from Renuka Shahane on Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Renuka shared multiple pictures of herself, holding placards that read, "Ban Rape,"Ban Female Foeticide" and "Ban Sexual Molestation," as against an image of protestors of Padmaavat. The "Ban Padmaavat" image has been crossed out in red as Renuka puts up a strict face in her respective pictures.

Padmaavat, formerly titled Padmavati, witnessed severe dissent ever since it began filming, from fringe outfits, initially and the censor board soon after. The Karni Sena staged rampant protests against the film, alleging that the makers distorted history and filmed a dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in spite of Bhansali denying allegations as such, consistently.The film was originally scheduled for December 1, 2017, but its release was deferred to January 25, due to incomplete paperwork. Padmaavat has now been cleared by the censor board after adding another ‘a’ and dropping the letter ‘i’ in its title.

The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Padmaavat prompted a response from Renuka Shahane on Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Renuka shared multiple pictures of herself, holding placards that read, “Ban Rape,”Ban Female Foeticide” and “Ban Sexual Molestation,” as against an image of protestors of Padmaavat. The “Ban Padmaavat” image has been crossed out in red as Renuka puts up a strict face in her respective pictures – demanding injunction on mass atrocities. The 37-year-old actress is at her uncensored best as far as socially relevant issues are concerned and sounds of her opinion in strongly-worded posts. Her Facebook post is viral and has been shared over 3,600 times across the network.

However, even after the censor board passed Padmaavat, several states including Gujarat and Rajasthan, had refused to release Padmaavat following which makers moved Supreme Court. On January 18, thus, the Supreme Court cleared the deck for the nationwide release of Padmaavat on January 25, staying the orders and notifications issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting its screening.

The Hindi film industry, meanwhile, has provided constant support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the scrim of the controversy as celebrities rigorously condemned the ban on Padmaavat. Significant issues such as crimes against women and grave societal matters require cogent attention than the aforementioned issue is what has been opined.