Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been showered with appreciation from all ends for his spectacular portrayal of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in magnum opus Padmaavat. In a recent interview co-star, Shahid Kapoor who played Ratan Singh in the movie has said that he would have played Khilji differently. The period film staring Deepika Padukone is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has seen its share of troubles since the trailer release in 2017. The movie released on January 25, 2018, after multiple protests and modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification. The magnum opus saw applause by both critics and audience and Ranveer Singh stole the show with his role as Alauddin Khilji. The movie also starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharwal Ratan Singh. After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s statement about their roles, Shahid Kapoor has given a statement about Khlilji’s portrayal.

Shahid Kapoor in a recent interview said that he would have approached the role differently. Shahid, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, has gone on record to say that he is not the most author-backed role in the film. It looks like he would have liked to play Alauddin Khilji instead. “Which actor would not wish to play a character like Khilji in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? You know, once on ‘Koffee with Karan’, Ranveer said he would have done my role in ‘Kaminey’ better than me… I would have done Khilji differently,” he said.

When prodded about what difference we would have seen on screen, Shahid refrained from commenting. “Firstly, I do not want to get into those details. Always remember, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the hero of all his films and us actors come second,” he said. “So whether it is the loud and larger-than-life character of Khilji or the subtleness of Ratan Singh, everything was governed by Sanjay Sir. So, this is his vision of his. What I just said about performing differently, is because we are two different actors and our style of acting is different,” Shahid added. Padmaavat is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has already grossed over Rs 300 crore, worldwide.