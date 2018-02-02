The new title track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama titled Binte Dil was released by the makers of the film on Friday. The song features Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh and their chemistry in the film is phenomenal. The song has been voiced by talented singer Arijit Singh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat, which has finally been released on January 25, is being loved by the audience and viewers. Many people are calling the magnum opus a masterpiece and Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji, has been praised for his outstanding performance in the film, has been breathtaking in the latest song from the film titled Binte Dil which features Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh and show the outstanding chemistry between the two. Also, Arijit Singh’s magical voice makes the song even more deep and intense.

Binte Dil is a sensual song where Jim Sarbh’s character Kafur is by now not just a slave but also a lover of Khilji. The sexual undertones of their relationship are much evident from the video of the song though Bhansali has clearly not defined Khilji and Kafur’s relationship in the film. It is passionate, sensual and intense. Also, the expressions on Ranveer’s face are exceptional. Kafur is in love with Khilji so much so that he doesn’t mind singing for him even from behind the veil as Khilji makes love to another woman. The Urdu lyrics mixed with the Middle Eastern notes which make the version the one to be played on the loop.

Sharing the song, Ranveer wrote, “Get ready to be enthralled by #ArijitSingh’s voice in #BinteDil. Out now!” Apart from Ranveer, it is Jim Sarbh’s acting skills are also getting applauded. The actor has portrayed his role with much grace and has also defied the stereotypes. Talking about the beautiful depiction of Khilji and Kafur’s relationship in Padmaavat, Ranveer had said Jim made him look good in the movie.