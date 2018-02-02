Padmaavat star Aditi Hydari Rao impressed critics and audiences alike with her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, in which she was paired with Karthi. Despite the film’s poor run at the box-office, Aditi made her presence felt via a challenging role. According to a leading daily report, she’s all set to reunite with the Roja filmmaker in his next project, which is expected to roll from March this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari recently revealed in an interview with a leading daily that she would be part of Mani Ratnam’s next. “Last year, I started with Mani sir (Mani Ratnam) and ended with Bhoomi. We (Aditi and Sanjay Dutt for Bhoomi) got an overwhelming praise for it. The film wasn’t liked by the audience as expected but all in all, it was a positive year. 2018 started with huge success for a film I loved doing. It was challenging to work with Sanjay sir and the response I have received is overwhelming. Now, I will get onto Mani Ratnam’s next, which I am extremely excited about. I am working with him for the second time and also, another film I have in which I would be working with a National Award-winning director down south. So, it is exciting. The five-year-old in me is jumping up and down,” quipped the actor.

While Aditi declined to uncover additional insights about the film, hypotheses are overflowing that she would be a piece of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer highlighting Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Simbu, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh. To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, twofold Oscar-winning arranger AR Rahman has been reserved in to make the music while lensman Santosh Sivan will join the veteran chief, denoting their 6th joint effort.