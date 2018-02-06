Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone has mesmerised not just the audiences but also the film industry with her stellar portrayal of Rani Padmavati on-screen. Recently, the diva received a gorgeous silk saree and a handwritten note from none other than veteran actor Rekha. Deepika had shared the photo of the gift on her Instagram account and asked her fans to guess the special person that had gifted her the token of love.

Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone, who has won hearts with the spectacular portrayal of Rani Padmavati on-screen, has received a special token of appreciation from veteran actress Rekha. The Bollywood diva shared an image of a stunning saree along with a handwritten note on her Instagram account and captioned, “#guesswho?.” It did not take her followers long to guess that the gift was indeed from the queen of hearts Rekha. A source close to the actor revealed, “Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekhaji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika’s performance in Padmaavat”.

🎁 #guesswho ??? A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:06pm PST

However, it is not the first time that the veteran actor has expressed her love for the leading lady. Deepika was also gifted a silk saree after the success of her film Bajirao Mastani, which the diva has worn at her best friend’s wedding as well as at a red carpet event where she revealed that the saree is a gift from Rekha Ji. Apart from the veteran actress, Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and her wife Neetu Kapoor have also sent their token their love and appreciation in the recent past.

Earlier, Deepika had revealed in a media interaction, “My parents are immensely proud. I saw that pride on their face. Mom and dad made a video call after their screening finished late at night and I was in my pyjama and going to bed. So for them, they just saw the film and then me… So, their expression was like, ‘Is she our daughter?’ I saw their expression and they were both brimming and glowing with pride.” Expressing her joy over Padmaavat success, Deepika said, “The character Padmavati is so strong and inspirational that it touches your heart. When I was working on the film, I did not expect this kind of appreciation. Of course, we knew that it is going to be a very special film as it’s my third film with Sanjay. There was an apprehension due to that as well… That how differently he can present me, but now after the release of the film, there is a feeling of sheer blessing. I think I am very fortunate.”