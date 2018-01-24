Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has said that shooting for the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat was by far her most special and challenging moments as an actor. The actress has been receiving a lot of compliments for the spectacular portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the film. Padmaavat is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25th, 2017.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has said that shooting for the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat was by far her most special and challenging moments as an actor

A day before the release of ‘Padmaavat’, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone said shooting the ‘Jauhar’ (self-immolation) scene for the epic drama has been her most special and challenging moment as an actor. The actress has been receiving a barrage of compliments on social media for her effective portrayal as Rani Padmavati in the movie, following its special screenings. Acknowledging one such compliment which mentioned how the Jauhar scene is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, Deepika tweeted; “The Jauhar scene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor!”

Wow!Thank You so much Ram!Yes,the Jauhar scene is by faaaar my most special & challenging moments as an actor!& I cannot wait for you to witness it!Lots of Love!❤️ @Ramkamal https://t.co/FWuhEvbd4T — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 24, 2018

“It was truly special shooting that scene over a couple of days,” Deepika wrote to another user. The climax scene features Deepika walking almost in a trance as she leads a pack of women to commit self-immolation. Deepika told another well-wisher on Twitter that it was a one-of-a-kind and a once in a lifetime moment for her to shoot that scene. Months after politicial and social backlash, the filmmakers clarified that the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as being alleged by some Rajput outfits.

The Supreme Court has also paved the way for an all-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25. CBFC has given its approval for the film with a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications, including a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.