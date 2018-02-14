Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who has emerged as the national crush of India, has revealed that working with Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh is on her wish-list along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. When she was asked to reveal the details about her ideal man, Priya said that he should be chivalrous, open door and pull chairs for her. The wink-sensation has also garnered 3 million followers on her Instagram account.

When she was asked to reveal which Bollywood superstars she would love to work with, Priya shyly responded, “Ranveer Singh, SRK, and Sidharth Malhotra.” In an earlier interview, the diva had revealed that South Superstar Nayantara is her favorite actress in Indian film Industry. Talking about her ‘wink’ moment, Priya added that the wink was not a part of the script as her film director Omar Lulu had just asked her to do something cute and improvise. When asked about her high-school romance co-actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the social media sensation said that Roshan was very supportive and understanding.

The Internet sensation divulged into further details about her ideal man on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and said, “He should be chivalrous. Open doors, pull the chair for me.” Elaborating the idea of a perfect date for her, she added, “It has to be candlelight dinner for sure.” India’s heartthrob Priya Prakash Varrier paved her way to immense appreciation and recognition after she featured in super-hit song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love. The viral song has recorded more than 9 million views on YouTube just within a few days of the release.