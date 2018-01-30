Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of invader Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmaavat, is getting applauded for his phenomenal work in the film. Besides many B'town celebrities, megastar and living legend Amitabh Bachchan has sent him a note and flowers as a token of appreciation for his acting in the film.

When the living legend Amitabh Bachchan praises an actor for his work, it’s indeed a very special moment for them. The same happened with Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh, who was overwhelmed on receiving a handwritten note and flowers from the megastar. Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share Amitabh Bachchan’s note and flowers and wrote, “Mujhe mera award mil gaya.” However, it was not revealed what Big B wrote to him in the letter.

In a previous interview at an award show, Ranveer confessed that he’s inspired by Big B. “I am a Hindi film fan first, then an actor. And if you are a Hindi film fan, you are an Amitabh Bachchan fan,” said Ranveer. Many Bollywood celebrities have praised Ranveer Singh for his phenomenal and flawless performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Critics have also called his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji as one of his finest performances of his career. The film was released on January 25 this year.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday reported that ‘Padmaavat’ is Ranveer’s third film to cross the 100 crore-mark at the box office and added that it might become the actor’s highest-grossing films so far. Ranveer said in a statement to IANS: “It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience. I’m grateful and touched that everyone has been so appreciative of my performance.” While the critics have lauded that Ranveer has given one of the best villains to Bollywood through his performance, the actor said: “I will be honest — when I was offered Padmaavat, most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero.