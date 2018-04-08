Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat became the highest openers of this year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid were turned out to be sleeper blockbusters and entertained us in the first quarter of this year. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid is the fourth film in the year 2018 to achieve this feat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2.

2018 has been a great year for Bollywood as many films such as Padmaavat, Raid, Baaghi 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others have performed exceptionally well at the box office. The first quarter of this year has proved to be a phenomenal year for Bollywood as there have been blockbuster films which have entertained us since the beginning of 2018. Also, within four months, we have witnessed four films entering the Rs 100 crore club. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat became the first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club followed by Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Baaghi 2 and Raid.

While Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat became the highest openers of this year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid were turned out to be sleeper blockbusters and entertained us in the first quarter of this year. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid is the fourth film in the year 2018 to achieve this feat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. Although it was earlier being anticipated that many films such as Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Siddharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary will be breaking many box office records but unfortunately these films failed to create magic at the box office.

In the coming time, there are many expectations from films like Race 3, Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan among many others and we hope that they will set another record and entertain us throughout the year.

