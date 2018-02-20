Magnum opus Padmaavat, which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. The film has been enjoying a successful run both in the domestic as well as international market.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, which was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception and also faced a nation-wide protest as many right-wing groups were against the release of the film, has not only managed to earn around Rs 276 crore in India since its release but has also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in its worldwide collection. The film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor and was released on January 25 this year. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

Critical acclaim is vital… But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high… #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing ₹ 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide… Truly, the first major success story of 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Earlier, many right-wing groups such as the Karni Sena were anticipating that the makers of the film have distorted facts which would hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community. The songs of the film such as Binte Dil and Ghoomar were loved by the audience and Ranveer Singh’s performance as Alauddin Khilji is being applauded by both critics as well as the audience. The film continues to enjoy a successful run at the Box Office both domestic and international.

