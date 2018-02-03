After delivering a spectacular performance in Padmaavat as Malik Kafur, Jim Sarbh has revealed that he will be a part of the much anticipated biopic on Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also witness Dia Mirza essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata and Manisha Koirala essaying the role of Nargis Dutt.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, if there has been one performer who has won the hearts of the audiences with his spectacular performance in Padmaavat, it has to be Jim Sarbh. In a conversation with Zoom, Jim Sarbh revealed that the star is currently shooting for the much-awaited biopic on Bollywood’s superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor, however refused to reveal further details about his role in the film. Helmed by 3 idiots and PK director Rajkumar Hirani, the film will witness Dia Mirza characterising the role of Sanju Baba’s wife Manyata, while Manisha Koilara will seen playing the role of legendary actor Nargis Dutt.

Talking about his experience of playing Malik Kafur in Padmaavat, Jim told a leading news agency, “In ‘Padmaavat’, you are pushed to be as good as the frame, to have a presence that lives up to the grand, operatic, intricate, beautiful frame that you inhabit. I love trying to rise to that. I heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has an eye for detail, and it shows in his work, but seeing it first hand is a powerful experience.” He added, “I feel so grateful to have worked with someone who so deeply cares about his film, about every single element in his frame. For me, that is the most important thing, everything else falls by the wayside. If I see that everything the director does is motivated by trying to achieve the best, I can accept anything. I can try to do anything you want. I am immediately, passionately, on your team.”

A phenomenal actor and a theatre artist Jim Sarbh received his big Bollywood break in the film Neerja, where he essayed the role of a terrorist. He later featured into films like A Death in the Gunj and Raabta, before Padmaavat. For his contribution to Indian theatre, the acting talent was also selected for the Forbes India 30 under 30 list in early 2015 for his stellar performance in theatre plays like The Merchant of Venice, Kalki Koechlin’s The Living Room, and Rajat Kapoor’s What is Done, is Done.