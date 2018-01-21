PadMan actor Akshay Kumar has announced that Bharat ke Veer portal has helped raise Rs 12.93 crore till now. The initiative aims to facilitate online donations directly to the families of paramilitary troopers that sacrificed their lives for the country. Akshay, along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh also launched the official anthem of the initiative which has been penned, composed and sung by Kailash Kher.

Launching the anthem of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bharat ke Veer’ initiative, the actor announced on Saturday the portal has helped raise Rs 12.93 crore till now. The anthem has been penned, composed and sung by Kailash Kher, who has in the past been associated with government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Akshay shared the news on his Twitter account on Saturday. He posted; “No amount of gratitude is enough for our soldiers. We managed to raise Rs. 12.93 crore (till) today. Grateful to all the people who came and showed their support at the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ anthem launch. Special thank you to Rajnath Singh ji for this platform.”

The initiative, in the form of an online portal, was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Akshay on April 9 last year. It aims to facilitate online donations directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country in line of duty from January 1, 2016. Akshay also shared a video performing with Kailash Kher and said, “At the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch sung by @Kailashkher. While they keep us alive, the least we can do is keep them alive in our hearts. Bharat ke veeron, tumko naman.”

No amount of gratitude is enough for our soldiers. We managed to raise Rs. 12.93 crores today! Grateful to all the people who came and showed their support at the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch. Special thank you to Hon. @rajnathsingh ji for this platform. pic.twitter.com/6O1sPo20Jh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018

At the #BharatKeVeer Anthem launch sung by @Kailashkher. While they keep us alive, the least we can do is keep them alive in our hearts. Bharat ke veeron, tumko naman 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zJuzsT02AQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018

Recently, the actor won the hearts of entire film industry by postponing the release date of his upcoming film PadMan on the request on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a joint presss conference held by the actor-director duo, Akshay said, “Bhansali sir asked me if I could move my film… See, we are one family and I can understand he has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want ‘Padmaavat’ to release solo and would like to wish him luck.”

Akshay’s “Pad Man” — which marks his wife Twinke Khanna’s maiden production venture — tells the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women. Its unique story, inspiring message and Akshay’s portrayal — once again — as a common man’s hero, has kept the anticipation level high for the R. Balki directorial, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9th.