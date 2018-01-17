Sonam Kapoor has revealed a secret about Padman star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna. In an interview, Sonam cheekily said, Akshay Tina se bohot darte hain (Akshay is very scared of Tina)!” The film PadMan is inspired by the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine in India. The inspiring story is drawn from Twinkle's book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'.

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor does not shy from speaking her heart out. Being her outgoing self, Sonam recently revealed a small secret about her close friends Akshay Kumar and her wife Twinkle Khanna. In an interview with a leading daily, Sonam said, “Akshay Tina se bohot darte hain (Akshay is very scared of Tina)!” Further talking about her experience of working with the duo in PadMan, she added, “Actually, I’ve known Tina for many years. During my interactions with R. Balki (director), Tina would never interfere. There’s an etiquette we follow on the sets. He’s the captain of the ship and has to take a call. And this is what Tina follows too.”

The duo had set the stage of Koffee with Karan on fire with their amazing chemistry last year. Overdosed on swag and sarcasm, Twinkle said, ““Every column I write, he reads it. Then he will decide what should be removed because he is Salman Rushdie and I am what… Chetan Bhagat? And I am given marks!” She further revealed that Akshay and her relationship actually started as a fling for 15 days but eventually resulted in 15 years of blissful marriage. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are proud parents of two adorable kids- Aarav and Nitara.

Directed by R. Balki, ‘PadMan’ is scheduled to release worldwide on January 25. Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines. Arunachalam’s story is actually inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. Bollywood leading ladies Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will the screen space with Akshay Kumar to narrate the inspiring tale to the audiences.