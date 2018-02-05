Filmmaker R Balki has remarked that PadMan star Akshay Kumar is a lot like real life hero Arunachalam Muruganantham as he does not like complications and does not think highly of himself. PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte along with Akshay Kumar is slated for a release on February 9, 2018.

The Ad maker turned filmmaker R Balki, known for his creative films like Paa, Cheeni Kum, English Vinglish and his latest PadMan, has opened up about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar for the first time. In an interview with DNA, R Balki remarked that Akshay is a lot like Arunachalam and said, “Akshay is a simple guy. He’s a lot like Arunachalam – no complications, no reading between the lines. He is simple. So he was bang on for the character. Akshay doesn’t like complications and it suits me because I don’t either. He doesn’t think he is doing something great, never Tom-toms his own achievement. He celebrates quietly, moves on to the next one. I really like that about him.”

Expressing his views on the creative differences between superstars and directors, R Balki commented, “I look at stars as creative people. Of course, I know the value of Akshay Kumar, he draws in 90 per cent of the audience. That means he has the ability. Where people might have issues is when they say ‘he is behaving like a star, not understanding my script’. I believe stars are as good if not better creative people as you are. They understand your script, their stardom and box office as well as you do. It’s your job to not lose out on anything that they’re trying to say. It’s also your job to tell them ‘hey this won’t work’.”

He further added, “In filmmaking, you can’t have ego, everyone is a labourer. Suggestions can come from anywhere. You take if need be or don’t – regardless of who is giving. If you have that simple healthy communication with them, why will stars have an issue?” ‘PadMan’ – which marks Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture, narrates the story of a real-life superhero that invented a low-cost sanitary pad-manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women. Its unique story, inspiring message and Akshay’s portrayal, once again as a common man’s hero, has kept the anticipation level high for the R. Balki directorial, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 9th.