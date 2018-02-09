Reel life PadMan Akshay Kumar has thanked his gorgeous superwoman Twinkle Khanna with an adorable post on Instagram. The superstar remarked that while the real PadMan had thanked his wife for his story, the reel life PadMan is doing the same. He further gave full credits to Twinkle Khanna for making PadMan a reality. The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book ‘The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad’.

PadMan – which marks Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor has finally hit the theatres today. Its unique story, inspiring message and Akshay’s portrayal, once again as a common man’s hero, has impressed the critics as well as the audiences. On the day of the release, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to thank his gorgeous superwoman Twinkle Khanna in an adorable post. He captioned, “The real #PadMan had his wife to thank for his story, so does the reel #PadMan 🙂 Full credit to this gorgeous superwoman for finding, chasing and making this film a reality. Over to you guys now.”

Earlier, Real life PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham posted a heartfelt note on his Twitter account and said, “Tomorrow is an important day! When I started, I never imagined that a movie will made on my story! 20 years now, and I’m really glad for everything that happened. I thank Twinkle for being persistent to take my story and Akshay for leaving his comfort zone and doing this role,” and proceeded to thank the rest of the star cast. Amidst it all, he did not forget to thank his wife and added, “I finally thank my wife without whom there wouldn’t be this inspiration and this moment!”

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book ‘The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad’. In an interview with BBC World on menstrual hygiene, she said; “awareness, education and access to sanitary pads are the three things that would help in putting an end to period taboos. To what I see as nothing less than a tragedy that 20 per cent of our school girls drop out of school when they start menstruating because they are unable to get access to sanitary pads or menstrual cups and have to rely on leaking pieces of cloth.”