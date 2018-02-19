Akshay Kumar's recent film PadMan, which features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles, has minted Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday making it a total collection of Rs 70.75 crore on the tenth day of its release. Padman is produced by Twinkle Khanna and KriArj Entertainment.

R Balki’s much talked about film PadMan, which stars Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar as the lead has been enjoying a successful run at the Box Office ever since its release. The film, which opened to a massive Box Office collection of Rs 10 crore on its opening day, has now minted Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday, making it a total of Rs Rs 70.75 crore despite other releases like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary among many others. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.

Helmed by R Balki, PadMan is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who hails from Tamil Nadu. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.’ The film focuses on removing the stigma around periods and promotes the use and necessity of sanitary napkins.

Padman is produced by Twinkle Khanna and KriArj Entertainment. The film was initially slated to release on January 26. However, January 19, it was announced that the film has been postponed to 9 February 2018 to avoid the clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. PadMan released across 3350 screens worldwide; 2750 screens in India and 600 screens overseas. The first trailer of the film was released on 15 December 2017.

