R Balki's recent film PadMan, which features Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles was finally released on Friday and the film which is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines, has minted Rs 23 crore on the second day of its release.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, which was finally released on February 9, had a decent opening at the domestic Box Office. The R Balki film, which collected Rs 10 crore on the first day has shown fine improvement as it minted Rs 13 crore on the second day making it a total of Rs 23 crore in two days of its release. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles and was previously slated to release on January 25. However, because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, the release date of PadMan was postponed to February 9.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the second day collections of the film starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. “#PadMan makes RAPID STRIDES on Sat… Picks up SPEED… Biz should be STRONG on Sun too… HEALTHY weekend is on the cards… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr. Total: ₹ 23.94 cr. India biz,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Helmed by R Balki, Padman is a biopic on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie.

#PadMan makes RAPID STRIDES on Sat… Picks up SPEED… Biz should be STRONG on Sun too… HEALTHY weekend is on the cards… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr. Total: ₹ 23.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2018

Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. The film Padman is co-produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment. Padman focuses on how important it is for women to be aware of sanitary napkins and their use.