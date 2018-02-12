Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer PadMan, helmed by R Balki has been running successfully at the Box Office and has managed to earn Rs 40.05 crore on the third day of its release. The film which minted Rs 10 crore on the opening day has now earned Rs 16.11 crore on Sunday.

R Balki’s recent film PadMan which features Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar in a lead role, has been performing exceptionally well at the Box Office. The film, which also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles, earned a whopping amount of Rs 16.11 crore on Sunday making it a total of Rs 40.05 crore in just three days of its release. Thanks to the phenomenal marketing gimmick by the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar’s massive fan following, the film earned Rs 10 crore on its opening day and Rs 13 crore on the second day of its release.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the R Balki film and wrote, “#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend… Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total… Word of mouth is strong… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: ₹ 40.05 cr. India biz.” The film created a lot of buzz on the internet thanks to the PadMan Challenge initiated by the makers of the film in which almost the entire Bollywood participated.

#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend… Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total… Word of mouth is strong… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: ₹ 40.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018

Padman is inspired by the real-life story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who hails from Tamil Nadu and became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.