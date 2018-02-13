Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte's PadMan, which has been helmed by R Balki was released on February 9 and has minted Rs 45.92 crore on the fourth day of its release. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Akshay Kumar film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s PadMan has been going super strong at the Box Office. The R Balki directorial, which had a massive opening of Rs 10 crore, has now minted a huge amount of Rs 45.92 crore in just four days of its release. The film which also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles deals with the issue of menstrual hygiene and focuses on promoting the need and use of sanitary napkins for women in India. The film on Monday earned Rs 5.87 crore making it a total of Rs 45.92 crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Akshay Kumar film and wrote,“#PadMan maintains its pace on Mon… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr. Total: ₹ 45.92 cr. India biz… Overseas opening weekend: $ 2.31 million [₹ 14.84 cr].” The film is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Arunachalam Muruganantham hails from Tamil Nadu.

Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. Padman will be produced by Twinkle Khanna and was released on February 9.