Indian Movie Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday to share the latest Box Office collection of the Akshay Kumar film and wrote, “@akshaykumar’s #PadMan sees 50% growth on Saturday.. [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr. Sat 3.18 cr. Total: ₹ 68.15 cr. India biz. Nett.” Thanks to the phenomenal marketing gimmick by the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar’s massive fan following, the film earned Rs 10 crore on its opening day and Rs 13 crore on the second day of its release.

Helmed by R Balki, Padman is co-produced by Twinkle Khanna and Kriarj Entertainment. Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.’