Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan, which is set to hit the theatres on February 9 is expected to collect Rs 15 crore at the Box Office on the first day of its release. The film has been helmed by R Balki and is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines.

Although Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama titled Padmaavat, which was earlier going to clash with PadMan as both the films were scheduled to release on January 25 has been running strongly at the Box Office, PadMan is still expected to have a massive opening all thanks to the buzz around the film and Akshay Kumar’s huge fan following. Akshay has delivered back to back hits in the previous year and PadMan is expected to break many previous records of his own films. Also, Siddharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaari, which was earlier going to clash with PadMan has now been postponed to February 16 due to some clearance issues by the Defence Ministry which means that PadMan will be enjoying a solo release at the Box office.

