Many Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Yami Gautam, Neha Sharma among others have highly praised Akshay Kumar's upcoming film PadMan which is slated to release on February 9. The film, which has been helmed by R Balki also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film PadMan is all set to hit the theatres on Friday—February 9 and it is surely one of the most anticipated films of this year as it was created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. However, many Bollywood celebrities who have already watched the much-awaited film have been praising the makers as well as the actors for showcasing such a great film which focuses on a social cause like removing the stigma around periods. From Swara Bhaskar to Homi Adajania, celebrities are calling the film uplifting, inspiring and phenomenal.

Swara Bhaskar, who was recently in news due to her open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she blamed the makers of glorifying ‘Jauhar’ and ‘Sati’ scene in Padmaavat, praised Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and tweeted, “Such wonderful performances in #padman Loved @akshaykumar sir’s earnest lovable turn, @radhika_apte ‘s fantastic conviction & @sonamakapoor u shine with such an easy breezy warm performance bringing such energy and life to this happy hopeful tale. Congrats all.” The film aims on encouraging menstrual hygiene.

#padman Uplifting, empowering, hopeful, fun & thought provoking.. R v too quick to judge people illogically because r minds r closed by archaic notions like Shame? Kudos #RBalki sir, @mrsfunnybones @swanandkirkire thank uuuuu 4 telling this story 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2018

Such wonderful performances in #padman Loved @akshaykumar sir’s earnest lovable turn, @radhika_apte ‘s fantastic conviction & @sonamakapoor u shine with such an easy breezy warm performance bringing such energy and life to this happy hopeful tale. Congrats all 👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2018

Along with Swara, many Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Neha Sharma, Siddharth Malhotra among others were all praises for the film. PadMan also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles and has been helmed by R Balki. Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle.