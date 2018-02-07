The much-awaited film PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte has set the Bollywood industry as well as their fans hooked to the PadMan challenge. The PadMan challenge was kickstarted by none other than the real life PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham, who further nominated the film star cast. From Bollywood to sports personalities, the entire celebrity brigade is keen on spreading one important message, “Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural!” In a latest turn of events, a big fan of Akshay Kumar from Dubai, identified as Subrata Singh, surprised him with her unique way to attempt the challenge in a 1-minute video.
In the video, Subrata expressed her admiration for Khiladi Kumar and the kind of issues that he brings out in his socially relevant films. She went ahead to take a high jump from a plane along with a flag promoting PadMan. Akshay Kumar responded to her sweet gesture on his Twitter handle and said, “Thank you so much Subrata for your immense love…this video proves you’re as mad as PadMan.” Isn’t it so adorable?
Among the film industry, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan along with Sports personalities like Ravi Shastri, PV Sindhu and Geeta Phogat have attempted the challenge. All one has to do to enter the challenge is to click a photo with sanitary pad and tag their friends to join the league. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2018.
Check out the interesting mid-air PadMan challenge here:
This is my #padmanchallenge and I took it. This is for you @akshaykumar All the best for #PadManChallenge #padman #biggestfanever #akshaykumar #bollywood #mydubai pic.twitter.com/CET40oWYfL
— SUBRATA SINGH (@subi9N) February 5, 2018
Thank you so much Subrata for your immense love…this video proves you're as mad as Pad Man 😜 https://t.co/msfxy7UOFG
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2018
Here are some of the celebrities who have attempted the PadMan challenge:
Hey @madhuridixitnene accepting ur challenge ! @sonamkapoor this is for you 😁👍🏻 Yes , that’s a pad in my hand and there’s nothing to be ashamed about.. it’s natural! Period. #padmanchallange Copy, paste this and challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad ! I’m challenging @ranveersingh @rheakapoor @nasrindsouza @poonamdamania @ishita1987