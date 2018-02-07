R Balki's directoral PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte has taken over the internet with the PadMan challenge. Not just Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities, the viral trend has also captured the hearts of netizens who are attempting the challenge not just in the country but worldwide. Interestingly, a huge fan of Khiladi Akshay Kumar has expressed her admiration towards him by attempting the PadMan challenge mid-air.

R Balki's directoral PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte has taken over the internet with the PadMan challenge

The much-awaited film PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte has set the Bollywood industry as well as their fans hooked to the PadMan challenge. The PadMan challenge was kickstarted by none other than the real life PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham, who further nominated the film star cast. From Bollywood to sports personalities, the entire celebrity brigade is keen on spreading one important message, “Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural!” In a latest turn of events, a big fan of Akshay Kumar from Dubai, identified as Subrata Singh, surprised him with her unique way to attempt the challenge in a 1-minute video.

In the video, Subrata expressed her admiration for Khiladi Kumar and the kind of issues that he brings out in his socially relevant films. She went ahead to take a high jump from a plane along with a flag promoting PadMan. Akshay Kumar responded to her sweet gesture on his Twitter handle and said, “Thank you so much Subrata for your immense love…this video proves you’re as mad as PadMan.” Isn’t it so adorable?

Among the film industry, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan along with Sports personalities like Ravi Shastri, PV Sindhu and Geeta Phogat have attempted the challenge. All one has to do to enter the challenge is to click a photo with sanitary pad and tag their friends to join the league. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2018.

Check out the interesting mid-air PadMan challenge here:

Thank you so much Subrata for your immense love…this video proves you're as mad as Pad Man 😜 https://t.co/msfxy7UOFG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2018

Here are some of the celebrities who have attempted the PadMan challenge: