PadMan Challenge: A trend started by the real life PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham has hooked the entire Bollywood industry to a noble cause. After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao, the latest entrants into the challenge are Sui Dhaga stars Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, sports star PV Sindhu and Anand Ahuja. Directed by R Balki, the film starring Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte is slated for a release on February 9th, 2018.

R Balki’s directoral PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte have brought a revolutionary change with the PadMan challenge. Once hidden in the drawers of our cupboards, wrapped in newspapers and black polythene and still considered a taboo to speak about in most parts of our country, sanitary pads are now trending on the Internet like a wild fire. From Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan , Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao, everyone is just spreading one important message, “Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural!”

Following the brigade, the latest entrants to join the viral trend is sports star PV Sindhu, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. All one has to do to enter the challenge is to click a photo with sanitary pad and tag their friends to join the league. The challenge was invented by real life Padman, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low cost sanitary napkin manufacturing machine and changed the lives of women in Rural India.

Sui Dhaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma shared a photo holding on a sanitary pad on their Instagram account and captioned, “ @varundvn and I just hanging out, holding a pad, no big deal, just another regular day. Best of luck @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial for #PadMan. Nominating @karanjohar @katrinakaif, @tigerjackieshroff. It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!! Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor ‪shared her PDA moment with a Pad and captioned, “PDA with a PAD. There’s nothing to be ashamed about, no big deal. Thank you for tagging me @dianapenty. Nominating @hrithikroshan, @shanoosharmarahihai & @nikhilthampi ‪Lots of love and luck to @akshaykumar, @sonamkapoor and @radhikaofficial #PadmanChallenge”

